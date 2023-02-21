CT man hopes to bounce back after being diagnosed with rare bacterial infection

Twenty-year-old Tyler Van Nel was diagnosed with Lemierre’s syndrome, a potentially life-threatening infection, after contracting the flu in July.

CAPE TOWN - A young Cape Town man who developed a rare bacterial infection following a bout of flu is hoping to bounce back fully to pursue his dreams.

Twenty-year-old Tyler van Nel was diagnosed with Lemierre’s syndrome - a rare, life-threatening infection that stemmed from complications after a bacterial throat infection.

He was receiving treatment since July 2022, after contracting the flu, which later developed into the infection.

Van Nel is currently undergoing physiotherapy at the Western Cape Rehabilitation Centre, where he's learning to regain the full use of his legs and right arm.

“I didn’t know this would happen to me, laying for seven months, almost going in for eight months… it’s very long.

“I was feeling disappointed because I never knew this would happen to me,” explained the twenty-year-old on how his life unexpectedly changed.

Van Nel was a student at the Salesian Institute Youth Projects at the time he fell ill and stressed that he wanted to make a full recovery soon.

“I want to walk, study and do things I love: play soccer and swimming.”

His mother, Avril van Nel, hopes and prays that her son, who celebrates turning his 21st birthday in June, will be able to return home soon.

“Financially, it’s a battle, but through the grace we’ve survived up till now. I’m very grateful for everyone who stood by us, Tyler’s teacher, Tyler himself.”