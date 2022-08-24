CT liquor traders threaten shutdown over enforcement of regulations

They say that Section 64 of the Provincial Liquor Act could put them out of business next year.

CAPE TOWN - As many Cape Town residents gear up for protests on Wednesday, there could be more demonstrations in the future.

This is as the liquor industry is vowing to stage its own shutdown.

Liquor traders from various townships in the city met on Tuesday to discuss liquor law amendments.

The act means that liquor operators who have violated the law before will need to go through a process to convince authorities as to why they should trade.

Liquor traders said that they would now meet with liquor board authorities on Monday and if they fail to come to an agreement, they are threatening to shut down businesses in their communities.

Liquor traders say that authorities are being unreasonable, as selling liquor is their source of income.

But Community Safety and Policing Oversight MEC Reagen Allen is having none of it.

He said that by adhering to regulations, liquor traders would be helpful to society as many crimes were committed when alcohol was consumed.

"There is a misconception around the issues in the public domain. The key for us is to respectively regulate the sale of liquor within the public interest," the MEC said.

Over 100 liquor traders face the threat of not being in business, with some found guilty of selling liquor to underage drinkers while others have been reprimanded for operating beyond trading hours.