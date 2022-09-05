CT detectives probing shooting of 2 off-duty cops in Khayelitsha

The constables were attacked while on their way home from duty on Friday night.

CAPE TOWN - Cape Town detectives are following up all leads after a pair of off-duty policemen were shot and wounded in Khayelitsha.

The police's Frederick van Wyk said that the pair were driving a marked SAPS vehicle when they suddenly came under fire at an intersection in Ikhwezi Park.

"Both members were injured and taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. The assistance of the Khayelitsha community is being sought to identify and locate the unknown suspects who attacked the two police constables in Khayelitsha. The 72-hour activation plan has been ordered for the arrest of the suspects," Van Wyk said.

Meanwhile, police have yet to arrest anyone for the murder of an 11-year-old Lavender Hill boy.

The boy and a 42-year-old man were gunned down at a home in Shepherd Way on Friday.

"A 42-year-old man and an 11-year-old boy were shot and fatally wounded and another man injured. The injured male was taken to a nearby medical facility for treatment. the circumstances surrounding this shooting incident are under investigation. The motive can be gang-related," Van Wyk said.