CT City Hall likely to be the venue for Ramaphosa’s impeachment inquiry debate

Following a late-night meeting on Monday, party whips agreed to postpone the vote from 6 December to 13 December to allow all 400 Members of Parliament (MPs) to travel to Cape Town, and to meet in person.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Town City Hall is likely to be the venue for the much-anticipated debate on whether President Cyril Ramaphosa should face an impeachment inquiry.

On Tuesday, the African National Congress, through chief whip Pemmy Majodina, tabled the motion for the house to convene in a different location.

They would then debate and vote on the Section 89 independent panel report into a 2020 burglary at Ramaphosa’s Limpopo farm, Phala Phala, that found the president wanting.

“I move that the house in terms of Section 51, subsection 3 of the rules and the Constitution, rule 43, resolve to sit at the Cape Town City Hall on 13 December 2022, for the consideration of the report of Section 89 report established in terms of rule 129a of the rules of the National Assembly. I move for this change of venue,” said Majodina.

To date, the Cape Town City Hall has only been used for the State of the Nation Address and, more recently, the tabling of the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement to accommodate more people after the National Assembly chamber was destroyed by a fire in January.

Next week’s sitting will only be physical as members who vote will have to be present to express their intention in the open.