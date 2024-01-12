CT ambulance crew left traumatised after being attacked in Philippi

The EMS staff were on their way to the Mitchells Plain District Hospital with a patient inside the ambulance when they were attacked on Thursday.

CAPE TOWN - An ambulance crew has been left traumatised following an attack in Heinz Park in Philippi.

The EMS staff were on their way to the Mitchells Plain District Hospital with a patient inside the ambulance when they were attacked on Thursday.

The Western Cape Health and Wellness Department's Byron La Hoe said a paramedic was injured and had to be treated in hospital.

"The crew was on their way to a nearby hospital with a patient when they were robbed at gunpoint and their personal possessions taken. We have provided counselling to the crew involved and continue to appeal for any information that can help the police in their investigation and support efforts to keep our EMS staff safe."