CSA confirms franchise owners for upcoming South African T20 League

JOHANNESBURG - Cricket South Africa (CSA) has confirmed the franchise owners for the country’s new T20 League following a rigorous selection process over the past few months.

Earlier in the week, CSA announced former Proteas captain Graeme Smith as the commissioner of the yet-to-be-named tournament. Among the first duties he was tasked with were to develop the brand and confirm the participating franchises.

The open bidding process attracted 29 entities from around the world who registered their interest in owning one of the franchises, while 10 venues across the were made available for interested bidders to use as a home base.

In the end, six candidates were given the green light.

All six successful bidders have experience in operating franchises through their ownership in the Indian Premier League (IPL). CSA hopes that this connection with the IPL will help the local version attract players and revenue in a similar manner to the world’s leading T20 tournament.

“We are thrilled to welcome our new franchise owners to the South African League taking place in January and February 2023. This is truly an exciting time for South African cricket; the overwhelming interest shows that the country remains valued in the global cricketing eco-system,” said league commissioner, Graeme Smith.

A comprehensive development plan and growth were key criteria for bidder selection.

“The strong sports background of the respective owners and the global brands they manage ensures that South African cricket and the broader industry will benefit from their expertise and resources, as they bring stability and experience to the League,” said Smith.

The new league is set for January and February 2023.

The six successful bidders who will be part of this significant chapter of South African cricket are: