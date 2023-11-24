Crisis of water provision in SA is man-made, says EFF's Shivambu

He said it was not as a result of some unforeseen natural disasters, but because of poor water management and governance by the governing party.

CAPE TOWN - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu says the crisis of water provision in South Africa is man-made.

Shivambu is taking part in a National Assembly discussion on Friday on the water crisis facing many communities across the country.

He sponsored Friday’s discussion topic on the water provision crisis, which most agree is a serious problem facing all provinces.

But he said that there was no justification why poor communities in many municipalities could not access water.

"It’s also the state’s duty and obligation to provide clean water to all its citizens. The crisis of water provision in the country is a man-made crisis. It’s not as a result of some unforeseen natural disasters."

But Deputy Water and Sanitation Minister David Mahlobo said that Gauteng, one of the provinces singled out by the EFF, did not have a water problem.

"But in the meantime, Gauteng does not have a problem of the availability of water, but we do have the problem of the supply in terms of the system."

Mahlobo said that in KwaZulu-Natal, the Umkhomazi Water project would help alleviate any shortage.