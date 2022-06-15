Sandton, Midrand take top 2 spots for Gauteng's commercial crimes

The numbers show that more than 8,700 commercial crimes were reported in Gauteng from January to March this year.

JOHANNESBURG - Police records show that Sandton and Midrand are the top two hotspots for commercial crimes in Gauteng.

This is contained in Gauteng's latest crime statistics that provincial police commissioner Elias Mawela revealed on Wednesday.

The numbers show that more than 8,700 commercial crimes were reported in Gauteng from January to March this year.

This is an increase of 14% compared to the same reporting period in 2021.

Sandton, with its business district deemed the richest square mile in Africa, recorded 348 commercial crimes in the first three months of this year.

This number sat at 242 in the same reporting period last year, and 297 in the previous year.

Commercial crimes include fraud, corruption, embezzlement and money laundering.

On the other hand, Midrand reported 291 cases this year, despite a 4% drop since the previous year, the latest numbers still put it in the second spot.

Durban, Cape Town and Honeydew are also in the top 5.

The West Rand also features prominently in the statistics – dominating in the murder and rape categories.