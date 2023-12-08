Crime Intelligence welcomes new intelligence bill under consideration by Parly

The police’s Crime Intelligence division has welcomed a new intelligence bill under consideration by Parliament, saying it will enhance its capabilities.

It said it will also work in tandem with a new bill the police service plans to table in Parliament in 2024, which aims to professionalise the service.

The General Intelligence Laws Amendment Bill (GILAB) was tabled in Parliament by the State Security Minister in November, putting pressure on an ad hoc committee to get it through the system before the House rises ahead of 2024’s elections.

The bill will separate the State Security Agency into two bodies - foreign and domestic - and it will also tighten the screws on security vetting, including in the police services.

SAPS’ legal head, Major-General Marga van Rooyen said the SAPS' amendment bill, which is still on its way to Parliament will have to take this into account.

“We fully support the proposed amendment of the act which provides for the compulsory vetting as opposed to the current discretionary vetting of certain persons including persons employed by or who is an applicant to be employed in an organ of state.”

Van Rooyen said Crime Intelligence supported amendments for greater accountability and efforts to enhance cooperation between security structures.

But Al Jamah-ah’s Ganief Hendricks has slammed the intelligence services, saying they were unable to intercept the 2021 riots in KwaZulu-Natal.

“We have to lay 100% of the blame on them because they are our frontline.”

The committee will now take the bill to five provinces for public input in the new year.