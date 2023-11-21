Cravenby, Elsies River, Uitsig residents go 80 hours without power

Eskom said that the blackout was related to 'unplanned faults'.

CAPE TOWN - Residents in Elsies River, Uitsig, Bishop Lavis and Cravenby have been living without electricity for four days now.

Cravenby residents spoke to Eyewitness News on Tuesday, saying the blackout had left them without power for more than 80 hours.



Eskom said that the blackout was related to "unplanned faults".

Cravenby resident, Pranesha Govender, said that their power went back on at about 1.45am on Tuesday morning but then went off again at noon.

"At this moment in time, Eskom is busy with their rotations for 12 hours between us and other areas that fall in district 13, but our experience with Eskom has been atrocious."

Govender said that the problem was at the Belhar substation.

"This substation has not been upkept, has not been maintained properly by Eskom and this is now the fourth time that it has given up and has left us in the dark for now more than 80 hours, which is the longest that we've been without power."



Eskom has indicated that the fault should be fixed on Wednesday.