Court to receive report on alternative facilities for Mafe's mental evaluation

CAPE TOWN - Terrorism and arson accused, Zandile Mafe, is set to make another appearance in the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

Mafe stands accused of starting the fire that gutted Parliament’s National Assembly chamber in January 2022.

The 50-year-old has been in custody for more than a year.

Both the defence and prosecution have agreed that Mafe should be referred for psychiatric evaluation.

Mafe, however, refuses to go back to the Valkenberg Psychiatric Hospital because of alleged bad experiences he’s had there before.

The court will on Friday receive a report from Mafe’s defence and the State on possible alternative medical facilities where he can undergo mental observation.

An independent psychiatrist might also be appointed to join the panel that will evaluate Mafe.