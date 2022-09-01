Court sets aside decision for Shell to conduct seismic blasting on Wild Coast

Civil rights organisations and those who took the oil giant to court have hailed it as a momentous occasion.

CAPE TOWN - Judgment has been delivered in the case involving Shell and those opposing the exploration rights which the oil company had applied for.

The decision for Shell to conduct seismic blasting on the Wild Coast was on Thursday set aside by the Makhanda High Court.

They said that Thursday’s decision was an opportunity for government to acknowledge the importance of protecting our marine life.

Conservation activist Liz McDaid: "Part of the problem is the misinformation spread by those in favour of development but what we also saw in this case was the Minister of Minerals and Energy, Mr Gwede Mantashe, also siding with Shell."