Court revokes bail of alleged child sex ring kingpin Gerhard Ackerman

Ackerman disappeared and was later rearrested last weekend, after alleging he was sick and could not attend court proceedings.

Warning: This story contains graphic details about child rape and abuse.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has revoked the bail of alleged child sex offender Gerhard Ackerman.

An inquiry into Ackerman’s disappearance and rearrest at the weekend was heard in the court on Wednesday.

Ackerman confirmed to the court on Monday that he was sick on Thursday, but said he did not go to the doctor.

Instead, he took the day to move house with a friend to Pretoria.

"I realised that I couldn't afford my rent at the end of the month, and they would put me out on the street, so I had to make quick arrangements to move."

Ackerman said he only went to the doctor on Friday, where he claims to have received a medical certificate but said that was misplaced with his wallet.

The State argued that Ackerman violated his bail conditions, but he claims those were amended.

He faces 740 counts of crimes ranging from rape and human trafficking to the distribution of child pornography.

Ackerman is alleged to run a child sex ring in Johannesburg, where he would lure teenage boys in and link them with adult men who would require massages that would escalate to rape.