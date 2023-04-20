Court orders reinstatement of 40 fired Mogale City councillors

The 40 - from EFF and the ANC - have been trying to sponsor the removal of Speaker Jacqueline Pannal, mayor Tyrone Gray and chief whip Lesego Lekoto.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court has ruled that 40 Mogale City councillors who had been fired be reinstated immediately, ahead of an expected debate over motions of no confidence against the Speaker, mayor and council whip on Thursday morning.

The 40 - from the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) and African National Congress (ANC) - have been trying to sponsor the removal of Speaker Jacqueline Pannal, mayor Tyrone Gray and chief whip Lesego Lekoto.

However, their efforts had been frustrated by the Democratic Alliance (DA) and its coalition partners.

Pannal had fired the councillors for failing to attend council. She further ignored an instruction from Cooperative Governance MEC, Mzi Khumalo, to reinstate them.

The 40 councillors shown the door were fired amid political battles for control of the city, with the DA-led coalition likely to lose power as it has in both Johannesburg and Ekurhuleni.

ANC caucus leader, Lucky Sele who took the matter to court, said he was happy with the outcome.

“The Speaker has no authority to remove us as public representatives, equally to her, we are elected to represent our constituency and only a higher authority can remove us.”

Wednesday’s sitting is expected to deal with outstanding matters including the three motions of no confidence.

Mogale City must also pass an adjustment budget or face possible intervention from the provincial government.