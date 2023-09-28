Court order bars National Coloured Congress from planned shutdown

The party has recently led a protest in Mitchells Plain over "coloured compliance", saying the business hadn’t employed coloured people from the area, and was planning more until the court order.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town has secured a court order which compels the National Coloured Congress to cancel its planned shutdown of Mitchells Plain businesses and city construction sites.

The City said the party's shutdown, planned for Thursday, follows recent shutdowns of a city construction project in Bellville and a petrol station in Mitchells Plain.

Last Wednesday, party leader Fadiel Adams led a protest outside a petrol station in Lentegeur in Mitchells Plain.

They complained that the business was not "coloured compliant" because it hadn’t employed coloured people from the area.

Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis has condemned their actions.

"Our economy can only grow and employ more people, with the rule of law intact. Cape Town cannot tolerate any threats of 'shutdowns' and violent intimidation of employers and residents trying to make a living."