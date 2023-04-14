Court hears why unlawful occupants of CoCT site in Obs refuse to move

On Thursday, in the case between the city and 29 residents refusing to vacate the site, the city's attorney said residents rejected alternative emergency accommodation at the Kampies and Bosasa informal settlements.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town said it repeatedly offered alternative emergency accommodation to unlawful occupants of city property in Observatory.

The Cape Town Regional Court on Thursday heard arguments in the case between the city and 29 residents who refused to vacate the former South African National Circus School site.

A lease for the school was terminated in 2015.

The City of Cape Town said residents failed to provide the nuance required so that it could provide temporary emergency accommodation to the occupants.

READ MORE:

Defence attorney, Dr Jonty Cogger, told the court that residents did not want to move to the Kampies informal settlement, as suggested by the city, citing the occupants’ safety concerns in the community.

Cogger said they also didn’t want to relocate to the Bosasa informal settlement in Mfuleni, as they feared xenophobic attacks, with most of the 29 occupants being foreign nationals.

“People’s human dignity demands more and the threshold for providing suitable, dignified accommodation cannot be what the city is currently offering.”

Magistrate Reaz Khan is set to deliberate over the matter and judgment was reserved.