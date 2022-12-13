Court hands Soweto man 5 life sentences, 42 years for several rape counts

He operated in the Rockville and Mofolo areas between 2007 and 2014 before his arrest. Katlego Mabote used his taxis to transport Pick n Pay workers in Soweto and to ferry pupils to the school.

JOHANNESBURG - After seven years of terrorising the community of Soweto a taxi owner and scholar transport driver was handed five life sentences and 42 years for several counts of rape.

The Johannesburg High Court found serial rapist Katlego Mabote guilty of raping several women and then bribing police to have the charges against him dropped.

The court heard how some of his victims were lured into boarding his taxi and were raped while his accomplices watched.

It’s taken eight years for Mabote to be sentenced for criminal activity.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Mjonondwane commended the witnesses in the case.

“The witnesses had to endure countless threats and years of anxiety as Mabote tried in vain to halt his prosecution.”

Two of Mabote’s victims were left visually impaired after he assaulted them while others attempted suicide.