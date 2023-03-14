Court asked to hit Seriti, Musi with costs order in their challenge of JSC Act

Shadow World Investigations and Open Secrets are opposing the application, which they say is 'entirely without foundation and should be dismissed'.

JOHANNESBURG - Shadow World Investigations and Open Secrets have asked the Joburg High Court to slap retired judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi with a costs order in their constitutional challenge to the Judicial Service Commission Act.

The two organisations have lodged a complaint against Seriti and Musi with the JSC, over their handling of the arms deal commission of inquiry.

But Seriti and Musi are now challenging the provisions of the act, which give the JSC authority to investigate retired judges like themselves.

The case was heard in the Joburg High Court on Tuesday.

They describe it as a transparent "attempt to delay the day of reckoning".

Usually, in civil cases, costs follow the event.

But in 2009, the Constitutional Court delivered the precedent-setting Biowatch judgment.

It found that costs orders should not be made against private litigants who took the State on and lost if their cases raised constitutional issues.

This "to prevent the chilling effect that adverse costs orders might have on litigants seeking to assert constitutional rights".

Shadow World Investigations and Open Secrets argue, though, that this isn’t a case in which the Biowatch principle applies.

They say retired judges Willie Seriti and Hendrick Musi are not seeking to assert a constitutional right, but rather to “promote their own private interest in not being held accountable for their conduct”.

Judgment has been reserved.