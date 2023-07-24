Court allows media to record proceedings in N1 assault case

Eight men, who were filmed beating civilians on the side of the N1 highway in Johannesburg, are appearing in court on Monday on charges of assault, malicious damage to property and pointing of a firearm.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africans will get an opportunity to see the court proceedings involving Deputy President Paul Mashatile’s protectors.

The defence lawyers objected to the media having access to the case on the basis of national security.

At the time of the incident, the men were assigned to the security detail of Deputy President Paul Mashatile.

The eight SAPS VIP protection officers appeared in court all wearing face masks.

Their lawyers told the court that they were objecting to applications made by various media houses to record Monday’s proceedings.

The defence said the publication of their identities may put them in harm’s way due to the nature and public interest of this case.

The defence also argued that their clients may have to reveal information concerning national security in the duration of the case.

However, Magistrate Hleziphe Mkhasibe, said that the overwhelming public interest in this case overrides the reasons put forward by the defence.

However, Mkhasibe said that the accused could keep their masks on.