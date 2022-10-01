Cosatu welcomes passage of Land Court Bill in the National Assembly

The Land Court Bill, if passed will see the establishment of a specialist land court - aimed at resolving land cases and land related matters.

JOHANNESBURG - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) welcomed the passage of the Land Court Bill in the National Assembly earlier this week.

The bill will be referred to the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) for consideration before it is sent to President Cyril Ramaphosa for implementation.

The Land Court Bill will see the establishment of a specialist land court - aimed at resolving land cases and land-related matters.

Cosatu said if approved by the NCOP, the bill will solve a backlog of cases, including farm evictions and land claims.

Although a Land Claims Court was established in 1996 to deal with land disputes, it is still a temporary court and, thus, has a shortage of resources.

Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, said for the land court to achieve its objectives in a timely manner, it should be established across all provinces.

“There’s a huge backlog of land restitution claims. So, I think having a dedicated court with necessary results with an expertise, and capacity, and time, the focal on issues are going to benefit farm workers...”

Cosatu has urged the government to undertake mass educational campaigns to create awareness among farm workers, alerting them of the services offered by the land courts.

However, this would only kick off should the Land Court Bill be passed by the National Council of Provinces.