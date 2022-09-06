Cosatu vows to take stock at 14th national congress

The federation hosted a media briefing in Midrand on Tuesday with the intention of releasing its documents ahead of the congress.

CAPE TOWN - Taking stock of the state of the union; is what the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) has promised its members when it delivers the 14th national congress.

Its leaders said this year’s congress came during a critical time in the country’s history - with high unemployment rates and an ailing economy among the pertinent issues.

The congress is expected to start on 26-29 September.

Cosatu said it was time to go back to the drawing board to assess how it had performed over the past four years.

The federation reassured its 1.6 million members that it still had their best interests at heart despite many constraints that the working class faced.

Cosatu said it would unpack its future plans and provide comprehensive reports on various functions during the congress.

The union’s general secretary Bheki Ntshalintshali said: “During the period under review, there has been so much that has taken place that has changed on both the international and home front.”

Two-thousand delegates are expected to attend the congress - which the federation hoped it would emerge from stronger than ever before.