Cosatu unhappy with Tiger Brands' decision to close Ashton canning business

The trade union federation has called for urgent intervention and wants the company to review the decision and explore alternatives to shutting down the factory.

CAPE TOWN - A move to close a fruit canning business in Ashton could have a devastating impact on surrounding communities.

Cosatu said that it was disturbed by Tiger Brands' decision that will lead to thousands of job losses in the small Cape Winelands town.

Tiger Brands said that it had embarked on a consultation process with permanent and seasonal employees on the future of its deciduous fruit business, Langeberg & Ashton Foods.

This after failing to find a buyer for the business.

The company said that the consultation process with affected employees should be completed within 60 days and it would then be in a position to communicate the way forward.

Tiger Brands is also engaging with relevant provincial and national government departments to explore ways to protect the deciduous fruit canning industry.

The food manufacturer said that it announced its intent to exit the deciduous fruit business in May 2020 to focus on manufacturing, marketing and distributing everyday branded food and beverages.