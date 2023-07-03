Cosatu to protest against unemployment, state of economy, corruption on Thursday

The trade union federation said that it also wanted to send a message to government and banks that the working class could no longer afford to bear the burden of rising levels of inflation, interest rate and electricity increases.

CAPE TOWN - Trade union federation Cosatu and its affiliated unions will take to the streets on Thursday in protest against unemployment, the state of the economy and corruption among other issues.

It made the announcement in a written statement on Monday and added that government needed to do more to end load shedding and reduce crime.

Cosatu parliamentary coordinator, Matthew Parks, said that government had become oblivious to the socio-economic challenges faced by the poor.

Parks said that they were demanding that employers pay workers a decent living wage.

"We need to see government and employers do much better, much faster because we are simply running out of time and patience. We can't continue to sit on a ticking time bomb like this."