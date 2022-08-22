Cosatu: Members ready for national strike over SA's socioeconomic crisis

The federation which is a key labour ally of the ANC has outlined its plans to bring the economy to a standstill this week in a bid to get the government to acknowledge the socioeconomic crisis facing millions of residents.

The federation, which is a key labour ally of the African National Congress (ANC), has outlined its plans to bring the economy to a standstill this week in a bid to get the government to acknowledge the socioeconomic crisis facing millions of residents.

It said that while the problems facing the country weren’t new, and many talks and policies had been endorsed, there had been no action from the government

Cosatu’s Louisa Modikwe said that Gauteng members would march to the Union Buildings to hand over a memorandum to President Cyril Ramaphosa addressing load shedding and escalating food and fuel prices.

A picket will be held at Prasa Metrorail in the Western Cape to demand a more functional, accessible and affordable public transport system.

"Look at the local elections that we are coming from. It's a recent reminder of the possibility of the ANC losing power if they do not listen, if they do not act," said Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi.

Several other protests will take place in KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo and the Eastern Cape where members are expected to march to Eskom's offices.