Cosatu deeply concerned about Putco's plan to dismiss 1,000 striking drivers

PENNYVILLE - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said that it was deeply concerned by Putco's intention to dismiss 1,000 bus drivers after they embarked on a wildcat strike

The bus drivers said that they were not backing down from their unprotected strike at the bus company’s Pennyville offices.

Putco suspended its bus services after drivers refused to show up for work last week.

About 1,000 employees are expected to lose their jobs after they were given an ultimatum to return to work on Wednesday or face disciplinary action.

But workers said that job or no job, they wanted their money.



On Wednesday afternoon, burning tyres blocked the gate, barring management's exit.