Cosatu deeply concerned about Putco's plan to dismiss 1,000 striking drivers
The bus drivers said that they were not backing down from their unprotected strike at the bus company’s Pennyville offices.
PENNYVILLE - The Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) said that it was deeply concerned by Putco's intention to dismiss 1,000 bus drivers after they embarked on a wildcat strike
The bus drivers said that they were not backing down from their unprotected strike at the bus company’s Pennyville offices.
Putco suspended its bus services after drivers refused to show up for work last week.
About 1,000 employees are expected to lose their jobs after they were given an ultimatum to return to work on Wednesday or face disciplinary action.
But workers said that job or no job, they wanted their money.
On Wednesday afternoon, burning tyres blocked the gate, barring management's exit.
[IN PICTURES] #PutcoBusStrike Bus drivers protest at Putco in Pennyville over salaries. @Vee_Makhoali pic.twitter.com/D3lx22JVhNEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2022
#PutcoBusStrike Tensions are rising at Putcoton after more police were deployed to the depot. pic.twitter.com/kdlb02vEdsEWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) September 7, 2022
Police called in reinforcements, which caused tensions to boil over.
Some of the workers told Eyewitness News that they had nothing to lose.
"As long as they continue not wanting to give us the money, we'll continue coming here. We have kids, like they have, we have problems like they have, so we'd rather die outside than being subjected to this kind of slavery," one worker said.
Putco spokesperson Lindokuhle Xulu urged drivers to return to work.
"They do not have any right to be demonstrating outside, so we will be expecting police to be dealing with the criminal activities of the people demonstrating in front of a business that's supposed to be operating," Xulu said.
Meanwhile, Cosatu condemned the threat of mass dismissals in the face of what it termed legitimate strike action.