Cosatu concerned about Sapo's plan to retrench 6,000 employees

The cash-strapped postal service announced that it would begin consultations with unions on retrenchments this week as its financial state was worsening.

JOHANNESBURG - Cosatu says it's concerned about the South African Post Office (Sapo)'s plan to retrench almost 6,000 employees.

The cash-strapped postal service announced that it would begin consultations with unions on retrenchments this week as its financial state was worsening.

The union said that South Africa could not afford to have so many people retrenched as the unemployment rate in the country was already high.

Spokesperson Sizwe Pamla said that government needed to halt the retrenchments.

"We expect the relevant stakeholders and social partners to sit around the table, to come up with alternative solutions to make sure that we save these much-needed jobs."