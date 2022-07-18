Corruption trial of Zandile Gumede, 21 co-accused expected to get under way

Gumede and her 21 co-accused, which include a number of past and present municipal officials, stand accused of having flouted procurement processes for a waste removal tender which the city paid a staggering R320 million for.

JOHANNESBURG - The Durban High Court is gearing up for what's expected to be the start of former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede's fraud and corruption trial on Monday.

It's quiet outside the Durban High Court at the moment.

But supporters of the former mayor and her co-accused are expected to gather at the court later today.

The accused in the case include past and present municipal officials, business people and various business entities.

They are facing a total of 2,739 counts, including fraud, corruption and money laundering as well as racketeering, which carries with it a hefty minimum prescribed sentence.

The trial has been set down for just over a month, until 23 August.