Corruption at Eskom probably at more than R1bn a month, De Ruyter tells Scopa

Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has begun testifying before Scopa after explosive corruption allegations he made in an eNCA interview in February.

CAPE TOWN - Former Eskom CEO André de Ruyter has begun testifying before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa), after explosive corruption allegations he made in an eNCA interview in February.

He said that corruption at Eskom was probably more than the R1 billion a month he previously estimated in that interview.

In a 13-page submission to Scopa, De Ruyter said his original estimate was conservative.

De Ruyter says his evidence is constrained by not compromising ongoing investigations. He’s also not in possession of information to corroborate claims in his submission, because they remain in the possession of #Eskom. LD pic.twitter.com/omFUIFobsn ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2023

It is the first time De Ruyter is speaking publicly about the allegations he made in the eNCA interview that saw his hasty departure from the power utility.

De Ruyter is appearing virtually from an undisclosed location before Scopa, as it looks to determine whether or not it should institute an inquiry into corruption at Eskom.

In his written submission to the committee, De Ruyter said that four coal cartels were operating in Mpumalanga while he was at the helm.

De Ruyter also said that he met with National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola in June 2022, to request the corruption be investigated.

He said he also reported the corruption to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, and national security advisor Sydney Mufamadi.

But De Ruyter stopped short of naming names after telling eNCA that he believed ministers were complicit in corruption.

"It would not be appropriate for me to divulge the identity of that minister because I didn’t think it can be construed as a general approval or support of the corruption and theft that is still ongoing at Eskom."

His testimony continues.

De Ruyter says disclosing names could put him at risk of legal action. He is loathe to subject himself to this. He says the names are known to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and National Security Advisor, Sydney Mufamadi. LD ' EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) April 26, 2023