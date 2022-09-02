Corruption-accused KZN DG Mkhize granted bail in R37m tender fraud case

Nonhlanhla Mkhize was arrested for tender fraud worth R37 million earlier this week.

DURBAN - The director-general in the KwaZulu-Natal premier's office, Nonhlanhla Mkhize, has been granted bail of R25,000.

Mkhize and her co-accused are accused of defeating the ends of justice and intimidation.

The week-long bail hearings ended on Friday, with the court deciding to grant her bail.

Her three other co-accused will remain behind bars.