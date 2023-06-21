Corruption-accused attorney still working for Mpumalanga dept, court told

Blessing Singwane and 16 others, including former State Security Minister and African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo, are on trial on charges of an alleged land scam.

JOHANNESBURG - Despite facing criminal charges in connection with an alleged land scam, attorney Blessing Singwane is still doing work for the department.

This was revealed in the Nelspruit Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday afternoon.

Singwane and 16 others, including former State Security Minister and African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo, are on trial on charges of the alleged scam.

They’re accused of inflating the prices of two farms the Mpumalanga Human Settlement Department bought to build houses and pocketing the extra funds themselves.

They are facing some 78 different counts of fraud, corruption and money laundering among others.

Blessing Singwane was appointed to do the conveyancing work required for the deals and according to the State, he played a key role in the alleged scam by, among others, funneling the excess funds through his trust account, to the accused.

But during his cross-examination of the State’s first witness, head of SCM at the department, Thabo Mashile, Singwane’s attorney, JJ Van Zyl, on Wednesday afternoon said he had been doing work for the department for years and revealed that he still was.

Van Zyl asked Mashile about Singwane’s performance and this is how the exchange went.

"The fact that he was continually doing the work, it means he was doing excellent work but at least the section can confirm that because they’re the ones receiving the reports," said Mashile.

"It’s my instruction as a matter of fact he’s still on the panel of the department," said Van Zyl.

"The current panel yes, he’s been there since then. Yes, still doing conveyancing, ja," said Mashile.