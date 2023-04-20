Correctional Services has launched internal probe into Bester's escape - Lamola

Lamola said although it was mostly employees of G4S, who were implicated in his escape, the department was looking into its own employees.

JOHANNESBURG - The Justice and Correctional Services Department has instituted internal investigations related to Thabo Bester's escape from the maximum-security Mangaung Correctional Centre.

So confirmed Minister Ronald Lamola on Thursday.

He said although it was mostly employees of G4S, who were implicated in his escape, the department was looking into its own employees.

G4S is the company contracted to manage the correctional facility, where the convicted murderer and rapist escaped after faking his own death in May last year.

Lamola further said there was co-operation from all departments in investigating the circumstances that led to Bester's escape from the Mangaung Correctional Centre.

“So whoever was helping him do whatever it is alleged and what we have found in terms of our own investigations, it has mostly been G4S officials. Internally we’re also dealing with our own… particularly the people who were responsible to monitor and control… what is called control of the contract.”

