Corporal punishment not the solution to disciplining pupils: FS Education Dept

JOHANNESBURG - The Free State education department said corporal punishment could cause mental and physical harm and was not the solution to disciplinary problems.

The department was responding to images circulating on social media platforms, allegedly showing a principal at Ntsu Secondary School Bethlehem using corporal punishment on a learner who reportedly failed to comply with detention.

The department said it was investigating the incident and would take harsh action against anyone who violated the ban on corporal punishment.

It said corporal punishment was not an effective solution to disciplining pupils

"We want to indicate that as a department, we harshly condemn any form of corporal punishment as it is outlawed and unconstitutional," said department spokesperson Howard Ndaba.

It has a far-reaching, negative impact on learners. It engenders all sorts of social ills, anti-social behaviour amongst the learners."

