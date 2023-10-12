Cops net 8 men for the illegal possession of firearms in the Western Cape

CAPE TOWN - Police say eight men have been arrested for the illegal possession of firearms in separate incidents in the Western Cape.

The arrests follow a surge of gun violence in the province that has left more than 100 people dead in two weeks.

Various task teams have been doing targeted operations in crime hotspots throughout the province.

Western Cape police spokesperson Frederick van Wyk says the operations are now yielding results.

"The constant fight against the illegal possession of firearms in the hands of criminals who use it in the commission of serious and violent crime, led to the arrests of several suspects for the possession of these firearms on Tuesday, 10 October 2023."

Van Wyk says four men have been arrested for the illegal possession of firearms in Mfuleni, Heinz Park and Worcester.

In another incident, the Maitland flying squad made arrests after receiving information about a firearm at a hotel in sea point.

"The members followed up on the information and ensued with a search in one of the rooms at the hotel - where they recovered a 9mm vector pistol with 18x9mm rounds of ammunition and one magazine. Four suspects aged between 29 and 33 were arrested."

Gun Free South Africa told Eyewitness News that it's important for police to not only retrieve illegal firearms from criminals, but also determine where the guns originate from.