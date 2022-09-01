Cope's Lekota has no plans to retire from politics yet, promises to grow party

Mosiuoa Lekota spoke to Eyewitness News on Wednesday following a dramatic press briefing that saw fist fights and spin kicks.

JOHANNESBURG - Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota said that he had no plans of leaving the political arena any time soon because in his experience, people don’t live long after retirement.

Lekota spoke to Eyewitness News on Wednesday following a dramatic press briefing that saw fist fights and spin kicks.

He said that he had been cleared of prostate cancer and doctors have advised that he was still fit to work.

From a high of 1.3 million votes when it first entered national elections in 2009, Cope garnered only 47,000 votes in the 2019 poll.

Despite its consistent electoral decline, party leader Lekota believes that the party is on an upward trajectory and he still has a role to play.

"I want to assist the party to grow some more," he said.

The 74-year-old said that he had no interest in retiring.

"Do you know why many people don't like to retire? Because you die, that's what happens because you are useless and you just die," Lekota said.

Lekota said that with him at the helm, the party was guaranteed to make a comeback at the next elections in 2024.