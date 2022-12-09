Cope pleads with Ramaphosa & Godongwana to urgently intervene in power crisis

The plea comes after Eskom pushed the country up to Stage 6 load shedding this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Cope has called on President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Minister of Finance Enoch Godongwana to urgently intervene in the power crisis in order for the country to avoid spending Christmas in the dark.

The plea comes after Eskom pushed the country up to Stage 6 load shedding this week - meaning at least six hours a day without power.

READ: ‘We are not angry enough’: social media users have their say on load shedding

The political party says that it now fears a total grid collapse if the government doesn't take charge.

Cope's Dennis Bloem says businesses, hospitals and residents cannot bear any more of the country’s lack of support and services.

"Eskom is bankrupt and on its knees, that people of this country must brace themselves for a Black Christmas. This is the result of state capture and corruption. The economy has come to a standstill."

READ: Eskom to stabilise power grid before shutting Koeberg unit down for maintenance