COPE leader Lekota refutes claims party facing leadership crisis

On Monday, Lekota announced that Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele’s membership had been terminated after claiming the party had joined a newly formed alliance named the South African Rainbow Alliance (SARA).

JOHANNESBURG - COPE leader Mosiuoa Lekota has refuted claims suggesting the party is facing a leadership crisis, despite having fired several members this year alone.

Chaired by Makhubele, SARA would see small organisations including the NFP, AARM and religious organisations campaigning under one banner ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Speaking at a media briefing in Kempton Park on Monday afternoon, Lekota said the party had not authorised forming part of the alliance.

As political parties prepare for next year’s polls, the Congress of the People’s election campaign has kick-started with the dismissal of Joburg Council Speaker Colleen Makhubele from the party.

Earlier this year, COPE expelled its former deputy president, Willie Madisha, while its national spokesperson, Dennis Bloom, resigned from the organisation in August.

But as scuffles in the party continue, Lekota believes COPE’s election campaign won't be affected by developments in the party.

"We are the Congress of the People. We are not yet part of the Rainbow Alliance."

The party argued that Makhubele, who accepted the responsibility to chair the newly established South African Rainbow Alliance, went against COPE's constitution.