COP28 agreement to move away from fossil fuels step in right direction - Creecy

COP28 was the first time that the UN climate summit took an explicit aim at the use of fossil fuels, agreeing to "transition away" from coal, oil, and gas.

JOHANNESBURG - Minister of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Barbara Creecy said the agreement at COP28 to transition away from fossil fuels was a step in the right direction.

Over the past two weeks, close to 200 nations gathered in Dubai to foster ways on how to tackle climate change after months of record-breaking extreme weather.

Creecy said this decision would go a long way in achieving climate justice.

"South Africa particularly welcomes the strong human rights, inclusive, and participatory approach in the decision to nationally defined just transitions, in which all stakeholders have a role to play and the right to development is respected. This is fundamental to the achievement of climate justice, at both the national and international level."