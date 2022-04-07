Kabous le Roux | Mandy Wiener interviews Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.

Consumers can expect two litres of sunflower oil to cost up to R120 within the next month, according to Morne Botes of SOILL, maker of various oil brands sold in South Africa.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is threatening supplies and is, crucially, interrupting the planting season, which should have begun last month.

Right now, millions of tonnes of sunflower oil earmarked for export are stuck in Ukraine.

Whatever happens now, says Botes, prices will remain high until at least September when European crops, if good, may ease supply constraints.

South Africa imports almost a third of the oils it consumes while Ukraine and Russia account for 60% of the world’s production.

“Before the war, there were already tight supplies,” says Botes.

“Prices have increased for retailers, but they have not pulled through to the shelves yet.

“Prices will move up from where they are today.”

Mandy Wiener interviewed Botes (scroll up to listen).

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cooking oil prices: 'Expect to pay R120 for a 2-litre bottle'