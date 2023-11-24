Go

Convicted killer Oscar Pistorius granted parole

The Department of Correctional Services’ spokesperson, Singabakho Nxumalo, has confirmed that the parole board's taken a decision to approve Oscar Pistorius for parole.

FILE: Oscar Pistorius in the High Court in Pretoria on 5 March 2014. Picture: Pool
24 November 2023 13:42

JOHANNESBURG - Oscar Pistorius has been granted parole.

Pistorius came up for parole on Friday at Atteridgeville, after a total of eight years behind bars for the 2013 murder of his girlfriend, model Reeva Steenkamp.

Proceedings got underway on Friday morning before wrapping up earlier in the afternoon.

The Department of Correctional Services has confirmed that the parole board has now decided to grant Pistorius parole.

He will be released on 5 January 2024, with the department saying there’s a process that needs to be followed before then to prepare him.

His parole will run until 2029.

And in terms of the conditions of his parole, it’s understood he’s going to have to attend therapy and do community service while on parole. He also cannot leave the magisterial district of Waterkloof.

Timeline

