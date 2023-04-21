Control of Eskom expected to dominate talks at ANC NEC meeting

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa faces his toughest NEC yet after he failed to garner support at Cabinet to extend his powers. The minister is caught between Gordhan and Mantashe and is waiting on the president to resolve the impasse.

JOHANNESBURG - Control over Eskom is expected to dominate discussions when the African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee (NEC) meets this weekend.

President Cyril Ramaphosa appointed Kgosientsho Ramokgopa as minister in the newly-created electricity portfolio last month, however, he remains without powers.

It's understood that attempts to empower Ramokgopa were being frustrated by two of Ramaphosa’s powerful allies – Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe and Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan.

The Mail & Guardian has previously reported that Mantashe’s given the president an ultimatum – asking to rather be fired than stripped of his powers.

This as South Africa is expected to spend most of the winter experiencing stage 8 load shedding.

Ramokgopa faces his toughest NEC yet after he failed to garner support at Cabinet to extend his powers.

The minister is caught between Gordhan and Mantashe and is waiting on the president to resolve the impasse, as the power crisis deepens with a potential devastating impact on the economy and on the ANC at the polls next year.

Eyewitness News understands that ANC chair and minister of energy, Manatashe, has rallied his troops to counter an attempt to strip him of his ministerial powers.

Those in Ramokgopa’s corner insist that if no solution is found, he cannot be held accountable when he fails to deliver on his mission.

They insist he is not an ornament and should be given enough support to resolve the energy crisis.

A high-ranking ANC member said that it was crucial for Ramokgopa to find his voice and state his case before the NEC.

The NEC meeting kicks off on Friday and will wrap on Monday.