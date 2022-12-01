Contralesa insists Stellenbosch land will be used as initiation site

The organisation is seeking a court interdict to allow them to continue using Idas Valley Plantation as an initiation ritual site, disputing Stellenbosch municipality's position that it's a fire hazard for the area.

CAPE TOWN - The Congress of Traditional Leaders (Contralesa) says Idas Valley Plantation in Stellenbosch is owned by the government and so it will still be used as an initiation ritual site.

The organisation is seeking a court interdict to allow them to continue using the land, disputing Stellenbosch Municipality's position that it's a fire hazard for the area.

Contralesa's provincial secretary, Lungelo Nokwaza says they've lodged papers in the Western Cape High Court.

"The land in question is administered by Stellenbosch Municipality and I'm cautious because I don't want to say they own it because the land belongs to us...The land in our country is administered by various authorities and various government institutions."

Meanwhile, the municipality says continued use of the land without a permit, constitutes illegal occupation.