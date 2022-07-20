Consumer price inflation hits 13-year high for June

This is bad news for consumers who are struggling to make ends meet.

JOHANNESBURG - Inflation has continued to climb, with annual consumer price inflation at 7.4% for June.

This is up from 6.5% for May on an annualised basis.

When looking at month-on-month inflation, the figure increased by 1.1%.

Stats SA said that this was the highest rate since May 2009, when the figure was 8%.