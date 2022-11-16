Construction of WC's Makhaza police station set for 2023, says Cele

Cele was speaking at the launch of the Western Cape police's Safer Festive Season campaign in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday.

CAPE TOWN - Police Minister Bheki Cele said their old promise of building a new police station in Khayelitsha's Makhaza area was still on his agenda.

Cele was speaking at the launch of the Western Cape Police's Safer Festive Season campaign in Mitchells Plain on Tuesday.

READ: WC's Makhaza community still waiting for construction of police station

He said the construction of the Makhaza police station will start next year, instead of November as initially planned.

"It looks like they have put the new date of January 15, that by then we would have to start..."

Meanwhile, Western Cape police Commissioner, Thembisile Patekile said that the building delays are down to red tape adding that the tender bidding process was still underway.