ConCourt slams Ngwathe & Lekwa municipalities for billions owed to Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court slammed the Ngwathe and Lekwa municipalities for failing to keep up with their electricity bills, which led to the municipalities’ power supplies being severely restricted and residents plunged into a "human and environmental catastrophe”.

On Friday, the court dismissed an appeal against an indictment two community groups secured against Eskom after it implemented the choke.

This was as a result of the municipalities exceeding their agreed demand limits and falling into billions of rands worth of debt as a result of the ensuing penalties.

The interdict was granted, pending a review of Eskom's decision.

Ngwathe encompasses Parys and Vredefort in the Free State, and Lekwa includes Standerton in Mpumalanga.

According to the residents, no prior notice was given, nor were they afforded the opportunity to make representations to Eskom, and this went undisputed in the interdict proceedings.

This was key to Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga’s - who penned the Constitutional Court’s majority judgment, finding that the residents have a strong case for the review.

He said while Eskom may be entitled to restrict or terminate power supplies, it needed to do so in line with the Constitution and the law, which require public engagement.

While the review is pending, he said that the residents were shown that their most basic human rights were being infringed, and that he would rather have had the residents “living lives that are as near as possible to wholesome, than subject them to the current ‘human catastrophe’.”

He made the point, though, that at the heart of this case was the municipalities’ “woeful and reprehensible” failure to pay for the electricity they were using, emphasising his judgment did not condone this.

The Judge described the situation as “deeply disturbing”.

“A classic, practical, and painful manifestation of the saying: ‘When two elephants fight, it is the grass that gets trampled’.”