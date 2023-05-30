ConCourt set to make ruling on Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act

The controversial act, signed into in 2019, made Khoi-San traditional leaders and communities recognisable for the first time, but concerns arose over its potential impact on customary and informal property rights.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court is set to rule on a challenge to the controversial Traditional and Khoi-San Leadership Act (TKLA) on Tuesday.

The act was signed into law in 2019 and now recognises Khoi San traditional leaders and communities for the first time.

However, there were concerns around the impact on customary and informal property rights, among others.

And a group led by land activist Constance Mogale and the Land Access Movement of South Africa approached the Constitutional Court to declare it invalid.

The group said the act ushered in multiple changes to the regulation of traditional leadership and traditional communities, with one of its major concerns being Section 24.

It said this effectively allowed a traditional or Khoi-San council to enter into agreements with third parties without the consent of the affected land right holders.

The group said proper public consultation didn’t take place before the act was passed and that it should be declared unconstitutional and invalid.

The Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, and the Chair of the National Council of Provinces, Amos Masondo, who both opposed the case when it was heard in February, meanwhile insisted the process was reasonable and that the act passed constitutional muster.

The case was heard in February and judgment is expected on Tuesday.