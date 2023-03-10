ConCourt dismisses Ledla appeal after ruling in SIU's favour of tribunal powers

The Constitutional Court on Friday said while the Special Tribunal was not a court, it had jurisdiction to adjudicate legality reviews in terms of the SIU Act, and as such, the PPE scandal ruling involving Ledla was upheld.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court has dismissed an appeal by Ledla Structural Development, which was challenging the powers of the Special Tribunal.

The company, which was marred in a COVID-19 personal protective equipment (PPE) scandal, was challenging the mandate and power of the tribunal, after it ruled that millions of rands the company scored from a massive PPE contract be forfeited to the state.

The Special Tribunal was set up as an arm of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to recover syphoned public funds, expeditiously.

The tribunal found that Ledla, which was awarded a contract worth R139 million, was in fact a front company for Royal Bhaca, which was owned by King Thandisizwe Diko, the husband of former Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko.

When the SIU secured an order from the Special Tribunal for millions of rands to be frozen in bank accounts belonging to Ledla and two of its directors, Rhulani and Kgodisho Lehong, the company tried to appeal this ruling unsuccessfully.



Lawyers for Ledla then escalated the matter to the Supreme Court, which upheld the tribunal’s ruling.

The company then brought the matter to the apex court, arguing that the tribunal was not a court and so could not adjudicate legality reviews.

It also argued that the tribunal could not grant preservation and forfeiture orders.

However, the court on Friday ruled in the SIU’s favour, saying while the tribunal was not a court, it had jurisdiction to adjudicate legality reviews in terms of the SIU Act.

Ledla’s appeal was dismissed with costs.