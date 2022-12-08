ConCourt, again, rejects Zuma’s attempt to remove Downer from arms deal case

In October 2021, judge Piet Koen dismissed Zuma's special plea challenging downer's title to prosecute him.

JOHANNESBURG - The Constitutional Court closed the door on another bid from former president Jacob Zuma to get State advocate Billy Downer kicked off the arms deal corruption case.

In October 2021, judge Piet Koen in the Pietermaritzburg High Court ruled that Downer would continue prosecuting Zuma.

The former president then tried his luck at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) twice but was unsuccessful.

In March 2022, two SCA judges dismissed Jacob Zuma’s application for leave to appeal, finding he had no reasonable prospect of success.

Zuma subsequently approached SCA president Mandisa Maya directly with an application to reconsider her court’s decision.

After Maya also turned Zuma down, he then approached the Constitutional Court with an appeal against her decision.

That application, too, was ultimately dismissed in September.

However, the Constitutional Court in its ruling at the time said Zuma could still try and lodge an appeal directly against Koen’s ruling with the apex court, which he did.

This is the application the Constitutional Court threw out on Thursday finding, once again, that there were no reasonable prospects of success.