Concerns that a year after July unrest, masterminds yet to be brought to book

This is despite several high-profile arrests last year, following the deadly looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

JOHANNESBURG - One year later following the deaths of over 300 people, widespread looting and violence, the masterminds behind the July unrest are yet to be brought to book.

This is despite several high-profile arrests last year, following the deadly looting in parts of KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

READ MORE:

• 'SA going back and not forward': Emotional scars linger a year after July unrest

• Resentment, anger and shock still simmers in Alex a year after July unrest

• Umkomaas business owners say it's a long road to recovery after July unrest

• A year after July unrest, eThekwini businesses still in recovery

• July unrest: One year later - A look back at the riots that shook SA

Media personality, Ngizwe Mchunu, and former student activist, Bonginkosi Khanyile, were among those charged with inciting public violence.

Hundreds of others were arrested for theft and damage to infrastructure.

Board chairperson at the Institute for Security Studies (ISS), Jakkie Cilliers, said that incapacitated policing units and an inadequate response by intelligence structures were partially to blame for the zero convictions.

"It's both of those things. It's very clear that we don't have intelligence. I think you only have to read those various reports from the Zondo Commission of Inquiry to see what goes, as the intelligence community in South Africa doesn't really meet that name," Cilliers said.