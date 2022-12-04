Concerns mount over missing Bok wing Sbu Nkosi

Springbok and Bulls winger Sbu Nkosi has not reported for duty at Loftus Versfeld for about three weeks, and a missing persons case was opened with the police last month.

JOHANNESBURG - The Bulls have confirmed that Springbok winger Sbu Nkosi has been missing for about three weeks, and a missing persons case was opened with the police last month.

“The Blue Bulls Company can confirm that Vodacom Bulls contracted player, Sbu Nkosi has been absent without leave for the past three weeks. Nkosi’s last known contact with any executive, management, or playing squad member is Friday 11 November 2022,” read the Saturday statement.

The 26-year-old's family members have also revealed that he has not been in contact with them.

“After numerous failed attempts, which include but are not limited to phone calls, texts messages, calls to relatives, partner and close friends as well as four house visits to his known place of residence, the company took the decision to open a missing person case with the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria on Thursday 17 November 2022."