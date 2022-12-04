Concerns mount over missing Bok wing Sbu Nkosi
Springbok and Bulls winger Sbu Nkosi has not reported for duty at Loftus Versfeld for about three weeks, and a missing persons case was opened with the police last month.
“The Blue Bulls Company can confirm that Vodacom Bulls contracted player, Sbu Nkosi has been absent without leave for the past three weeks. Nkosi’s last known contact with any executive, management, or playing squad member is Friday 11 November 2022,” read the Saturday statement.
The 26-year-old's family members have also revealed that he has not been in contact with them.
“After numerous failed attempts, which include but are not limited to phone calls, texts messages, calls to relatives, partner and close friends as well as four house visits to his known place of residence, the company took the decision to open a missing person case with the Brooklyn Police Station in Pretoria on Thursday 17 November 2022."
The Blue Bulls have confirmed that contracted player, Sbu Nkosi has been absent without leave for the past three weeks. pic.twitter.com/b3XIpMPIvLEWN Sport (@EWNsport) December 3, 2022
The club has asked anyone with information as to his whereabouts to get in touch with them via info@bluebull.co.za or the police on 012 422 3600 or 0 8600 10111.
Meanwhile, South Africans on social media say they hope for Nkosi's safe return.
Praying for the safe return of Sbu Nkosi ❤️ our hearts are with you brother. Come home please 🙏 pic.twitter.com/xvgd0sjWzx' Mzansi's Rugby Academy (@MzansisRugby) December 3, 2022
I hope Sbu Nkosi is okay 💙🙏🏾' Motshidisi E. Mohono (@MotshidisiM) December 3, 2022
Very concerning news about Sbu Nkosi.' Angus (@AnalystGus) December 3, 2022
Hopefully he is safe and returns back to his family soon.