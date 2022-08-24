Competition Commission suspects retailers overcharging for sunflower oil, bread

The Competition Commission has warned that consumers could be facing what it believes to be “opportunistic price increases” for staple foods in South Africa.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa’s competition regulator has accused the country’s retailers of overcharging consumers on sunflower oil and bread prices.

The commission’s latest essential food pricing monitoring report found that the price of some products has gone up - but the prices have not come down, as the economic situation changes.

It said this is commonly referred to as the ‘rocket and feather effect’ whereby prices are quick to increase, and slow to decline, where there is cost inflation in the value chain.

The Competition Commission suspects that some industry players may have been taking advantage of the uncertain global economic situation.

The findings come at a time when there is widespread concern over food price inflation, that already struggling households are faced with.

According to the report, sunflower oil processor prices went up by 72% this year, far outpacing the price of sunflower seeds - which has remained relatively stable.

Chief economist at the commission James Hodges said: “What we found in this report is that the cost of sunflower seeds at your commodity exchange has not been going up this year at all, it’s been relatively stable.”

Statistics South Africa earlier on Wednesday reported that consumer inflation had accelerated to 7.8% in July. The announcement also came as unions took to the streets, to protest rising food prices and demand that government cushion workers and distressed families.